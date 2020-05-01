EDITORIAL: Gov. Sisolak: Nevada is ‘making significant progress’

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home edict by two weeks to May 15 — and what better way to do so than by announcing his intentions on “Good Morning America” before he had informed the residents of the state he was elected to represent. Perhaps the governor will next reveal when gaming establishments may reopen via a sit-down on Pod Save America.

Later that day, Gov. Sisolak took the first baby steps toward thawing the state’s economy, relaxing a handful of previous restrictions. All retail businesses — even “nonessential” ones — will be allowed to use curbside models to service customers. Meanwhile, churches may conduct drive-up religious services and golf courses may take tee times as long as patrons practice social distancing.

Speaking directly to Nevadans on Thursday evening, the governor offered his most optimistic assessment yet of where the state stands in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We are making significant progress in some of the metrics” involving virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, he said. He touted “good news” on testing and said Nevada now has the capacity to test everyone who is showing symptoms of the coronavirus. The state also has plenty of excess hospital capacity.

As a result, Gov. Sisolak said the state could begin more aggressive steps to rouse the economy beginning May 15 or “sooner.” Phase 1, he noted, would last two to three weeks and include allowing certain retailers and other small businesses to again open their doors to customers as long as various safeguards are followed. He also said that restaurants and gaming establishments will remain closed “at the beginning of Phase 1,” perhaps hinting they could open for limited operations by the end of May if current trends endure.

In another encouraging sign, Gov. Sisolak backed off concerns he raised last week about allowing various regions of the state to move forward faster than others. He said he was “a big believer” in the ability of individual counties to chart their own courses for economic revival as long as they adhere to certain state standards, acknowledging that what might be required in urban Clark or Washoe counties may not be appropriate or necessary in Nevada’s rural areas.

The governor implicitly acknowledged that the economic carnage wrought on Nevada and its residents must be considered alongside efforts to contain the coronavirus. “I know many of you have suffered significant economic harm,” he said, adding that his path forward “attempts to balance the physical and economic well-being of every Nevadan.”

Shuttering the economy happened virtually overnight, but bringing it back to life will take time. Each day wasted only lengthens the ordeal. Nevadans can be relieved that the state has now started the rehabilitation process.