EDITORIAL: Last chance to make your voice heard in the 2018 elections

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Many Nevadans will be smiling after today’s balloting — and their glee will have nothing to do with the outcome of the election. Annoying TV ads? Mailboxes stuffed with political fliers? Ceaseless robocalls from candidates and political parties? That will all be over Wednesday morning — for now.

The relentless onslaught turns off many voters. But the campaign process, while messy and often distasteful, is as integral a part of American democracy as casting a ballot itself. Today offers the last chance for Nevadans to pass judgment in the voting booth on a number of candidates and issues. Some will argue that staying home is as much a statement as participating. There’s some truth to that. But inaction is hardly a prescription for getting things done.

Below is a list of the Review-Journal’s endorsements.

National

U.S. Senate: Dean Heller (R)

U.S. House CD1: Dina Titus (D)

U.S. House CD3: Danny Tarkanian (R)

U.S. House CD4: Cresent Hardy (R)

Statewide

Governor: Adam Laxalt (R)

Attorney General: Wes Duncan (R)

Lt. Governor: Michael Roberson (R)

Sec. of State: Barbara Cegavske (R)

State Treasurer: Bob Beers (R)

State Controller: Ron Knecht (R)

Question 1 (Marsy’s Law): No

Question 2 (sales tax exemption): No

Question 3 (energy choice): Yes

Question 4 (sales tax exemption): No

Question 5 (voter registration): No

Question 6 (renewable mandate): No

Nevada Legislature

Senate Dist. 8: Valerie Weber (R)

Senate Dist. 9: Tiffany Jones (R)

Senate Dist. 20: Keith Pickard (R)

Assembly Dist. 2: John Hambrick (R)

Assembly Dist. 4: Richard McArthur (R)

Assembly Dist. 22: Melissa Hardy (R)

Assem Dist. 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)

Assembly Dist. 34: Janice Wesen (R)

Assembly Dist. 35: David Schoen (R)

Assembly Dist. 37: Jim Marchant (R)

Assembly Dist. 41: Paris Wade (R)

Clark County

Commission Dist. F: Tisha Black (R)

Commission Dist. G: Jim Gibson (D)

Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)

Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)

Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)

Treasurer: Laura Fitzpatrick (D)

Public Admin: Thomas Fougere (R)

Judicial

Supreme Court, Seat C: Jerry Tao

Supreme Court, Seat G: Mathew Harter

District Court 18: Mary Kay Holthus

Justice Court, LV 1: Elana Lee Graham

Education

Regent, Dist. 1: Jo Cato

Regent, Dist. 12: Andrew Coates

School Board, Dist. D: Irene Cepeda

School Board, Dist. F: Kali Fox Miller

School Board, Dist. G: Linda Cavazos