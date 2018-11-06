EDITORIAL: Last chance to make your voice heard in the 2018 elections

Many Nevadans will be smiling after today’s balloting — and their glee will have nothing to do with the outcome of the election. Annoying TV ads? Mailboxes stuffed with political fliers? Ceaseless robocalls from candidates and political parties? That will all be over Wednesday morning — for now.
The relentless onslaught turns off many voters. But the campaign process, while messy and often distasteful, is as integral a part of American democracy as casting a ballot itself. Today offers the last chance for Nevadans to pass judgment in the voting booth on a number of candidates and issues. Some will argue that staying home is as much a statement as participating. There’s some truth to that. But inaction is hardly a prescription for getting things done.
Below is a list of the Review-Journal’s endorsements.
National
U.S. Senate: Dean Heller (R)
U.S. House CD1: Dina Titus (D)
U.S. House CD3: Danny Tarkanian (R)
U.S. House CD4: Cresent Hardy (R)
Statewide
Governor: Adam Laxalt (R)
Attorney General: Wes Duncan (R)
Lt. Governor: Michael Roberson (R)
Sec. of State: Barbara Cegavske (R)
State Treasurer: Bob Beers (R)
State Controller: Ron Knecht (R)
Question 1 (Marsy’s Law): No
Question 2 (sales tax exemption): No
Question 3 (energy choice): Yes
Question 4 (sales tax exemption): No
Question 5 (voter registration): No
Question 6 (renewable mandate): No
Nevada Legislature
Senate Dist. 8: Valerie Weber (R)
Senate Dist. 9: Tiffany Jones (R)
Senate Dist. 20: Keith Pickard (R)
Assembly Dist. 2: John Hambrick (R)
Assembly Dist. 4: Richard McArthur (R)
Assembly Dist. 22: Melissa Hardy (R)
Assem Dist. 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)
Assembly Dist. 34: Janice Wesen (R)
Assembly Dist. 35: David Schoen (R)
Assembly Dist. 37: Jim Marchant (R)
Assembly Dist. 41: Paris Wade (R)
Clark County
Commission Dist. F: Tisha Black (R)
Commission Dist. G: Jim Gibson (D)
Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)
Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)
Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)
Treasurer: Laura Fitzpatrick (D)
Public Admin: Thomas Fougere (R)
Judicial
Supreme Court, Seat C: Jerry Tao
Supreme Court, Seat G: Mathew Harter
District Court 18: Mary Kay Holthus
Justice Court, LV 1: Elana Lee Graham
Education
Regent, Dist. 1: Jo Cato
Regent, Dist. 12: Andrew Coates
School Board, Dist. D: Irene Cepeda
School Board, Dist. F: Kali Fox Miller
School Board, Dist. G: Linda Cavazos