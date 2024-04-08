57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Lessons from North Las Vegas’ land buyback

Dignitaries participate during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Health and Wellness Campus in ...
Dignitaries participate during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Health and Wellness Campus in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Oakland Athletics fans honk their cars and chant “sell the team” in the fifth inn ...
EDITORIAL: The A’s miss a prime opportunity
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai Intern ...
EDITORIAL: ‘Virtually no time to prepare’
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: New poll: Americans have much in common
Negusse Lama takes a picture of his daughter Rim and his wife Regbe, center, who worked at Trop ...
EDITORIAL: As Tropicana closes, Las Vegas reinvents itself again
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Mistakes are often the best teachers. There are plenty of lessons to learn from North Las Vegas’ recent land deal.

Last month, North Las Vegas bought back 135 acres that it sold to Pacific Group in 2022. The developer bought the land, on the southwest corner of the 215 Beltway and North Pecos Road, for around $37 million. The city sold the land conditionally. A $5 billion investment was supposed to build a hospital and medical hub supplemented with office buildings, restaurants and retail space. In theory, the Helios project would have created more than 10,000 jobs.

But it didn’t happen. Pacific Group never built anything on the land, let alone a full-scale medical village. North Las Vegas bought back the land for nearly $53 million, a hefty premium over what it paid for it.

On the surface, that looks like rewarding failure. But the city’s repurchase agreement required it to cover ] costs Pacific Group incurred. That included things such as drainage surveys, traffic studies and finance costs.

If the land were still worth $37 million, that would be a bad deal. But a February appraisal put the land’s current value north of $60 million. The land currently has use restrictions that prevent residential development. If those were removed, its value would be $71 million.

Here are some lessons. First, land-use restrictions lower property values. In this case, the limitations came from the federal government, which transferred this land to North Las Vegas. The federal government controls enough land in Nevada. It should remove these restrictions and transfer more land to the state and city governments. But local governments impose zoning restrictions, too. Some of those make sense, but in other cases, they artificially limit the utility and value of private property.

Second, be wary of politicians touting economic development projects. North Las Vegas officials earned substantial media coverage when they held a groundbreaking at the site. They received de facto credit for a project that didn’t come to fruition. Be especially leery when such pronouncements depend on taxpayer subsidies.

Third, it pays to be proactive. In private enterprise, profit motivates companies to cut failing projects. That incentive doesn’t exist in the public sector. It’s one reason bureaucracies tend to be inefficient and risk averse. That isn’t the case here. Pacific Group didn’t live up to its commitments, and North Las Vegas took action.

The city still has to find a willing partner and may need to revise its expectations, but North Las Vegas is moving this project forward. And the next developer now knows it won’t be able to drag its feet.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: For sports betting industry, heavy hand of Congress looms
RJ

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat, got it right when she noted in a recent news release that “the regulated sports betting industry must adequately monitor integrity issues while providing protections for players.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man recalls brother’s slaying: ‘An image that I will carry for the rest of my life’
recommend 2
Some Israeli forces withdraw from south Gaza
recommend 3
U.N. court to hear case accusing Germany of aiding Israel war
recommend 4
South Carolina-Iowa title game sets betting handle record
recommend 5
Sharp, public bettors on same side before Monday’s NCAA title game
recommend 6
Barstool Sports founder has six-figure bet on NCAA title game