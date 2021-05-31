LETTER: Ethanol actually saves consumers money at the pump

In response to your May 23 editorial: The increased use of ethanol resulting from the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act has lowered — not increased — prices at the pump for American drivers. That’s because high-octane ethanol costs less at the wholesale level than the oil-based additives it replaces in gasoline.

Ethanol also reduces GHG emissions by 50 percent compared to gasoline and cuts soot, carbon monoxide and other tailpipe pollutants.

If oil refiners don’t like buying paper credits to comply with the law, the alternative is simple: blend more low-cost, low-carbon ethanol and they won’t need to obtain any credits at all.