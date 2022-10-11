REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENTS: District attorney, other Clark County offices

Clark County voters select the leaders of six county departments. These are partisan races, but in most cases, personal political leanings should be secondary to competency and experience.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, addresses the media after former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, status check on filing the criminal complaint at the Reginal Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amid the flurry of ads for high-profile offices, it’s easy to overlook the races farther down the ballot.

The district attorney’s office can be the exception to that standard. Around the country, some far-left district attorneys have emboldened criminals by limiting prosecutions. Democrat incumbent Steve Wolfson isn’t one of them. Mr. Wolfson said he wants to prevent Clark County from experiencing the problems seen in California and cities such as Chicago. He even defeated a primary opponent from the far left. Republican Timothy Treffinger is challenging Mr. Wolfson, but his experience and background pales in comparison. Voters should re-elect Steve Wolfson.

The assessor’s office handles property tax valuations, which is a highly technical matter given Nevada’s property tax system. Democrat incumbent Briana Johnson has more than 25 years of experience and implemented new systems to bring more services online. Republican Helen Oseguera has a long history in real estate, but the knowledge gap is considerable. Briana Johnson is the better choice.

The county clerk’s office maintains records and issues marriage licenses and is run by two-term Democrat incumbent Lynn Marie Goya. Republican Bill Young is a retired detective sergeant. Ms. Goya’s experience and efforts to promote the local wedding industry make her the preferable selection.

The recorder’s office processes and stores public records. Democrat incumbent Debbie Conway first won election in 2006. Since then, she’s overseen technology upgrades and worked to improve turnaround times. Republican John Evans, who has a background in mortgage banking, is one of the more impressive GOP challengers. He touts a plan to limit home title theft. But Debbie Conway continues to serve the public well and we see no need for a change.

The treasurer’s office manages the collection and distribution of taxes. Democrat Ken Diaz is attempting to replace his boss, Laura Fitzpatrick. Republican Mitchell Tracy is a veteran and has two decades of experience in insurance. Mr. Diaz’s familiarity with the office and its demands makes him a better fit.

Turmoil has plagued the public administrator’s office. Rita Page Reid successfully ran against the previously elected Robert Telles in the Democrat primary. She has worked in the office for 15 years. She would be a capable leader and is familiar with office procedures and protocols. Her opponent, Republican Patsy Brown, an attorney, has run into legal difficulties and faces an impaired driving charge. Rita Page Reid would be a better choice.