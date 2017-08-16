Las Vegas police need to issue more traffic tickets to discourage rogue drivers

When people don’t obey the laws, then there aren’t any — and Las Vegas seems to be headed in that direction.

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Recently, there was an accident on eastbound U.S. Highway 95 that resulted in a traffic backup from Rancho Drive almost to the end of the world. While sitting in traffic, I noticed that more single-occupant cars than usual were using the carpool lane. The thing that struck me was that along with these cars was a motorcycle officer who did nothing to stop this parade of law breakers.

When people don’t obey the laws, then there aren’t any — and Las Vegas seems to be headed in that direction. It has become more common for motorists not to signal, use any lane when making turns, run red lights and disregard lane markings as if they didn’t exist, to name just a few of the rude things drivers do.

When an increase in sales tax was approved to hire more police officers, I was hoping to see more people on our roads being ticketed. I rarely see this happening, but it should — especially now that driving has gotten so dangerous because of the actions of others. I ask that the police make the roads safer for everyone by doing their job.