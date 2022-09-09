LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden for our problems

FILE - President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In response to Doug Plunkett’s Aug. 31 letter arguing that the Democrats are the cause of all the ills that affect the American people:

Has Mr. Plunkett noticed that there is a war on the European continent? Has he noticed that the world and the United States are recovering from a pandemic that has significantly affected our life expectancy? Has he noticed worldwide inflation? England is paying 80 percent more in energy bills. Is that the fault of President Joe Biden and the Democrats?

I’ll bet Mr. Plunkett also hasn’t noticed that gas has gone done for more than 50 days. Not down where it was before these worldwide events, but close enough to stop pointing fingers.