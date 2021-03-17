LETTER: Gov. Sisolak criticizes local governments for allowing employees to jump the vaccine lines.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

In the March 10 Review-Journal, reporter Mary Hynes wrote an interesting article about Gov. Steve Sisolak, who harshly criticized vaccine distribution practices in Southern Nevada that allowed young employees of local government agencies to get the shots ahead of older Nevadans who were at higher risk for serious illness. Gov. Sisolak’s statement reminds me of the scene in the movie “Casablanca” where Capt. Louis Renault enters Rick’s Cafe and feigns when he says, “I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!” Right after he makes that statement, the waiter hands him money and says, “Your winnings, sir.”

Gov. Sisolak knew exactly who was getting the shots, as he is the one who set the policy. I know that for a fact because I was a plaintiff in one of two federal lawsuits that challenged the priority of how he authorized younger Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine shots before the elderly. Either Gov. Sisolak is not telling the truth or is asleep up in Carson City.