LETTER: In Washington, D.C., failure is no problem

Only in Washington, D.C., can you fail so spectacularly and continue to live high on the hog at taxpayer expense.

The U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Anthony Fauci has spent more than four decades in Washington, D.C., waiting for his moment in the sun — and he dropped the ball. No masks, one mask, two masks, natural immunity isn’t effective, vaccines will prevent you from getting COVID, the pandemic is over … sorry, no, it’s not.

Fifty so-called intelligence experts declared Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation.” Well, we all know how that turned out.

As for Joe Biden, more than five decades in Washington, D.C., morphing from a mediocre politician into a mediocre president.

All of these swamp creatures had just "one" job. Let me repeat: They all had one task, one function, one mission, one responsibility, one assignment, one singular duty — yet they still couldn't perform to standard.