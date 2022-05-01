81°F
LETTER: In Washington, D.C., failure is no problem

Bill Heard Boulder City
April 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Anthony Fauci has spent more than four decades in Washington, D.C., waiting for his moment in the sun — and he dropped the ball. No masks, one mask, two masks, natural immunity isn’t effective, vaccines will prevent you from getting COVID, the pandemic is over … sorry, no, it’s not.

Fifty so-called intelligence experts declared Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation.” Well, we all know how that turned out.

As for Joe Biden, more than five decades in Washington, D.C., morphing from a mediocre politician into a mediocre president.

All of these swamp creatures had just “one” job. Let me repeat: They all had one task, one function, one mission, one responsibility, one assignment, one singular duty — yet they still couldn’t perform to standard. Only in Washington, D.C., can you fail so spectacularly and continue to live high on the hog at taxpayer expense.

