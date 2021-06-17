104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Let’s move forward with Zane Floyd’s execution

Gary Collinsworth Las Vegas
June 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Thanks for the update regarding the case of Zane Floyd (“Judge to allow execution,” June 8 Review-Journal). I have a strong opinion of what I think should be the decision regarding his execution. Let’s give him the same consideration he gave the four people he killed in that Las Vegas grocery store years ago and get on with life.

I have no need to support him in prison with tax dollars wasted on his being kept alive for who knows how long.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
5
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Congress needs to properly fund the Peace Corps
Daniel Lindbergh Lang North Las Vegas The writer is the Nevada advocacy coordinator of the National Peace Corps Association.

Ensuring our public health here at home also requires global engagement to address present and future pandemics abroad.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
LETTER: Prices going up and up
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed..