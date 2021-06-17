LETTER: Let’s move forward with Zane Floyd’s execution

Let’s give him the same consideration he gave the four people he killed in that Las Vegas grocery store.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Thanks for the update regarding the case of Zane Floyd (“Judge to allow execution,” June 8 Review-Journal). I have a strong opinion of what I think should be the decision regarding his execution. Let’s give him the same consideration he gave the four people he killed in that Las Vegas grocery store years ago and get on with life.

I have no need to support him in prison with tax dollars wasted on his being kept alive for who knows how long.