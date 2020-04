Photo courtesy of Kurt Kuznicki/Friends of Nevada Wilderness

Given the current lack of sports to report on, I was glad to see the C.D. Nielsen’s outdoor column back in the Review-Journal. It gives hope to many of us who are not being able to do our favorite outdoor hobbies. I always look forward to reading about what he’s been up to. In the meantime, we are gearing up for those first trips into the outdoors.