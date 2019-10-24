69°F
Letters

LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root: From nerd to bully-beating hulk

Joe Van Rhyn Las Vegas
October 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Sunday’s column, Wayne Allyn Root pops his buttons for transforming himself from a nerd to a bully-beating hulk during high school. He lifted weights, shucked the braces and glasses and singlehandedly beat the tar out of those mean and nasty bullies, nevermore having to cough up his lunch money.

But wait. Now those bullying Democrats and liberal media are attacking again, accusing him of promoting violence. So, what do we get from Mr. Thinskin? A whiny, tear-jerking column about how everyone on the left is picking on him and President Donald Trump.

Buck up, Mr. Root, and get back to the weights.

LETTER: Congress, Nevada and surprise medical bills
W. Bradford Isaacs Las Vegas The writer, a medical doctor, is chairman of the clinical governance board for USAP-Nevada.

Accessing affordable, reliable health care can be a daunting task in Nevada. Reps. Lee and Horsford can make health care more affordable and accessible by tackling surprise medical billing.

Steve Wynn. Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Banning Steve Wynn from the casino industry
William Choslovsky Chicago, Ill.

Las Vegas was on its way to being Atlantic City — a decrepit, dying, mob-run city — when Mr. Wynn arrived and transformed it.

LETTER: Don’t believe Democrat promises on health care
Zane Gray Prescott Henderson

Show me one government program that has lowered costs and improved service. Are American voters that naïve to believe this and trust the Democrats to do this?

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Bryce Harper chased the money
Bob Schnider Las Vegas

In his haste to chase the dollar, he may have left his World Series ring in Washington.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s presidential prospects looking bleak
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

When Joe Biden falls out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, will it then be OK to investigate his dealings with the Ukrainian government?