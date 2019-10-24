LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root: From nerd to bully-beating hulk

Why is he so thin-skinned about attacks from the left?

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In his Sunday’s column, Wayne Allyn Root pops his buttons for transforming himself from a nerd to a bully-beating hulk during high school. He lifted weights, shucked the braces and glasses and singlehandedly beat the tar out of those mean and nasty bullies, nevermore having to cough up his lunch money.

But wait. Now those bullying Democrats and liberal media are attacking again, accusing him of promoting violence. So, what do we get from Mr. Thinskin? A whiny, tear-jerking column about how everyone on the left is picking on him and President Donald Trump.

Buck up, Mr. Root, and get back to the weights.