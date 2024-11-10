LETTERS: Democrats get what they deserved

The future looks bright again for the United States given that some competent people will be taking over for this present group of non-achievers.

Well, the Democratic Party has been pushing for the country to address climate change, and on Tuesday we did. The political climate has been addressed and changed.

There is an old saying in the business world that people tend to hire in their own image. Bad managers equals bad people working for them. That has been true of Joe Biden. Good riddance to this Cabinet that we’ve been living with for four years (no one was fired) who were hired based on their race and sex instead of their talents.

