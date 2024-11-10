49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTERS: Democrats get what they deserved

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Las Vegas housing prices and high expectations
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: It’s an embarrassment that Nevada can’t count the vote
FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Ja ...
LETTER: Do our politicians care what we think?
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: The election is over and the people have spoken
Harry Levy North Las Vegas
November 9, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 

Well, the Democratic Party has been pushing for the country to address climate change, and on Tuesday we did. The political climate has been addressed and changed.

There is an old saying in the business world that people tend to hire in their own image. Bad managers equals bad people working for them. That has been true of Joe Biden. Good riddance to this Cabinet that we’ve been living with for four years (no one was fired) who were hired based on their race and sex instead of their talents.

The future looks bright again for the United States given that some competent people will be taking over for this present group of non-achievers. Great harm has been done to our country these past four years, and the people of the United States got it right this election.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Ja ...
LETTER: Do our politicians care what we think?
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Don’t expect much, if anything, from our elected officials. Then you won’t be let down when their performance is less than stellar.

Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, is seen in Ma ...
LETTER: Library director gets slap on the wrist
David Tulanian Henderson

The executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District accepted free Super Bowl tickets and must undergo ethics training.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: The voters have spoken
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Trump should compromise with the radical progressives.

MORE STORIES