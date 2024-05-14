83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Anywhere but the ‘Golden’ State

More Stories
CARTOON: Futile posturing
CARTOON: My story and I’m sticking with it
CARTOON: Abandoning an ally — again
CARTOON: Ready for the glue factory
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

California sheds population.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s forte
recommend 2
CARTOON: Choppy seas for Trump?
recommend 3
CARTOON: Trump claims
recommend 4
CARTOON: The demonstrations continue
recommend 5
CARTOON: A lack of ideological diversity
recommend 6
CARTOON: Old Yeller