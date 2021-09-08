CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster

Biden has mishandled the border, the economy, the debt and Afghanistan.

From the border crisis, economic mismanagement, trillions of dollars in debt, ruining our global credibility and now the Afghanistan debacle, the Biden administration has been the most destructive disaster to hit American shores in decades.

