Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 

From the border crisis, economic mismanagement, trillions of dollars in debt, ruining our global credibility and now the Afghanistan debacle, the Biden administration has been the most destructive disaster to hit American shores in decades.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

