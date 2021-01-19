51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Biden prepares for the inauguration

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

The shadow presidency.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
3
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
4
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
5
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Political fallout
By / RJ

The GOP faces the consequences of a Capitol riot that resulted in the deaths of five people including a police officer.