Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Carrying on during coronavirus

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The oblivious.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

