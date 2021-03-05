74°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Dueling controversies

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2021 - 3:10 pm
 

While the media focus on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest sexual harassment claim, the COVID nursing home cover-up scandal quietly recedes into the background.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

