Nevada Democrats pass Assembly Bill 4, which undermines the integrity of the vote by allowing the harvesting of mail-in ballots by special-interest groups.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.