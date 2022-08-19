89°F
CARTOON: Get out of jail free!

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

While the Los Angeles district attorney survived a recall effort, many residents of cities with liberal prosecutors are barely surviving their disastrous policies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

