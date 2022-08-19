CARTOON: Get out of jail free!
While the Los Angeles district attorney survived a recall effort, many residents of cities with liberal prosecutors are barely surviving their disastrous policies.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.