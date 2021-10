The “zero cost” $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package is a progressive grab bag full of things we don’t need, purchased with money we don’t have.

The “zero cost” $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package is a progressive grab bag full of things we don’t need, purchased with money we don’t have.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.