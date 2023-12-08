52°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Horror at UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

A different world.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
