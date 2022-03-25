CARTOON: How about reading, writing and arithmetic?
The culture wars rage in Florida over what is appropriate to teach young children.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s thin judicial record.
The Biden administration continues to burden American energy producers.
Replacing the American Dream: The New Equity movement exchanges meritocracy for mediocrity.
Putin’s reputation shrinks with every criminal and evil act.
President Putin threatens a “self-cleansing” of his political opponents at home.
Liberal soft-on-criminal policies create a climate of crime and violence causing Amazon to relocate employees from downtown Seattle.
Ukrainian President Zelensky resembled Winston Churchill in his impassioned address to the U.S. Congress.
Russia requests military food aid from China as their “lightning invasion” stalls in the face of heroic Ukrainian resistance and a breakdown of logistical support.
The U.S. dollar continues to shrink as inflation hits a 40-year high.
President Joe Biden scuttles deal to allow Polish MIG 29s to go to Ukraine.