The Biden White House that claims its Build Back Better plan will not cost a dime calls the recent CBO score of close to $5 trillion ‘fake.’

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.