Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: In the face of Trump’s optimism

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

U.S. COVID deaths hit 210,000 and counting.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

