CARTOON: In the face of Trump’s optimism

U.S. COVID deaths hit 210,000 and counting.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
U.S. COVID deaths hit 210,000 and counting.
U.S. COVID deaths hit 210,000 and counting.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
NBA ratings and viewership slump continues into finals.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to study reparations for slavery.
President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19.
Biden dodges questions on ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.
Parrots in a British zoo are relocated after swearing and offending the public.
How far we have fallen.
Translating a tragedy.
Because Harry Reid disposed of the filibuster for judicial nominations, Democrats have little chance of stopping the Supreme Court nominee.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000.
Pelosi threatens to use impeachment to stop Supreme Court pick.