Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Lights out in Venezuela

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2019 - 3:25 pm
 

Maduro’s bright future.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.

