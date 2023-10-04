CARTOON: McCarthy booted
Empowering Democrats.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
A New York judge’s ruling that Trump committed fraud adds to a staggering list of indictments and misconduct.
Target joins other retail chains, closing stores because of rampant theft and crime.
The GOP is no longer Reagan’s party.
Biden makes history by joining the UAW picket line.
Inflation bull.
The Senate majority leader sacrifices the dignity and decorum for a manchild.
Sen. Bob Menendez is indicted … again.
Paying ransoms for hostages encourages more hostage taking, putting more Americans traveling abroad in jeopardy.
Correcting the record.
It’s my party, I can cry if I want to.