Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Misplaced priorities.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

CARTOON: Who’s in charge?
By / RJ

Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.

CARTOON: Biden’s border mess
By / RJ

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, says the United States has the “biggest border patrol crisis we have ever seen.”

CARTOON: Domestic terrorists?
By / RJ

Merrick Garland continues to defend his task force designed to intimidate parents speaking up in the defense of their children.

CARTOON: The revolution
By / RJ

The Biden plan is a massive expansion of the welfare state and a radical transformation of America, from cradle to Lenin’s tomb.

CARTOON: An abundance of hot air
By / RJ

The latest climate summit ends without some of the biggest polluters attending. Scientists and world leaders are left to return home on their private jets.

CARTOON: Up, up and away
By / RJ

The reckless spending by the Democrats which is already responsible for falling wages and our skyrocketing national debt threatens to explode inflation.