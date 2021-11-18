CARTOON: Misplaced priorities.

Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.