CARTOON: More money, more money!

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2022 - 10:15 pm

President Joe Biden moves further left with a massive $5.8 trillion budget that calls for $2.5 trillion in tax increases and discourages investment in American companies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

