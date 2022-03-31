CARTOON: More money, more money!

President Joe Biden moves further left with a massive $5.8 trillion budget that calls for $2.5 trillion in tax increases and discourages investment in American companies.

President Joe Biden moves further left with a massive $5.8 trillion budget that calls for $2.5 trillion in tax increases and discourages investment in American companies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.