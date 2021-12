Harry Reid, dedicated public servant, former Senate majority leader and fierce fighter for liberal causes, passes away at 82. May he rest in peace.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.