57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Payment plan

More Stories
CARTOON: The merchandiser
CARTOON: Peas in a pod
CARTOON: Hitting the wallet
Houston mayor says the city is broke.
CARTOON: The consequences of fiscal profligacy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Minimum wage, minimum foresight.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Member of UNLV’s 1987 Final Four team dies, school says
recommend 2
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
recommend 3
Shadow Ridge softball stays composed to defeat Palo Verde — PHOTOS
recommend 4
US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion in Hamas war talks with Israel
recommend 5
U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen
recommend 6
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY appeal; gag order expanded