Democrats vow to change Senate rules to accommodate a radical and unconstitutional “voting rights” bill that federalizes control of voting and elections.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.