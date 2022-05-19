CARTOON: Primary results

The victory of GOP conspiracy candidates should be a reminder of 2010, when unelectable candidates spoiled Republican chances of taking the Senate in a favorable political climate.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.