CARTOON: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II lived a life dedicated to duty with grace, dignity, devotion and humility. She was a symbol of strength compassion, stability and continuity. She was Great Britain.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.