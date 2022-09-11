81°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Queen Elizabeth II lived a life dedicated to duty with grace, dignity, devotion and humility. She was a symbol of strength compassion, stability and continuity. She was Great Britain.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

