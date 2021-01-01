CARTOON: Ring in 2021
Happy New Year’s Day.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
A Massachusetts school bans Homer’s “The Odyssey” and joins a progressive effort to purge classics from school curriculums.
Hospitals brace for another COVID-19 surge after holiday travel.
Republicans will win the U.S. Senate races in Georgia if they show up to vote.
President Donald Trump vetoes the annual defense bill and leaves for Palm Beach, Florida.
Republicans meet with Trump to continue the election fight.
A very merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.
Saturn and Jupiter aligned for the “Great Conjunction,” while Congress aligned to pass a 5,593 page $1.4 trillion pork-laden omnibus spending bill.
President-elect Joe Biden’s climate team reveals a far-left progressive agenda.
Congress adds another $903 billion to the more than $27 trillion national debt.
The White House vows to continue election challenges even after the Electoral College vote.