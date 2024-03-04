64°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Rock bottom yet?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 12:31 pm
 

Dropping like a stone.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

