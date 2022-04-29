74°F
CARTOON: Straw and camel?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The White House plans to ban traditional incandescent light bulbs, placing another financial burden on consumers suffering under the highest inflation rate in 41 years.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

