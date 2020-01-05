CARTOON: The Best of Michael Ramirez 2019
A selection of the Review-Journal cartoonist’s favorite work.
January 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
The Best of Michael Ramirez 2019
A selection of the Review-Journal cartoonist’s favorite work.
The Best of Michael Ramirez 2019
Dispatching a terrorist.
The dummy behind the terrorists.
North Korea noisemaker.
A nation mourns another church shooting.
A neccesary extraction.
Hoping for a happier New Year.
Time running out.
Returning a defective product.
I triple-dog dare you.
A PC Christmas