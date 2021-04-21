77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The Floyd verdict

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 9:30 pm
 

Is America really a racist nation?

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
2
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
3
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
4
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
5
Here’s what $363K might get you in Las Vegas home-buying market
Here’s what $363K might get you in Las Vegas home-buying market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Risky business
By / RJ

Withdrawing U.S. troops based on an arbitrary deadline rather than conditions on the ground will strengthen the Taliban, embolden terrorists and undermine the elected government of Afghanistan.

CARTOON: Never-Never Land
By / RJ

As U.S. Capitol officer Billy Evans lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls to abolish the police.

CARTOON: Russia and Ukraine
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Give Putin an inch and he’ll take all 233,062 square miles.

CARTOON: Deadly consequences
By / RJ

Guns have been around since the beginning of our nation’s founding but mass shootings are a predominantly contemporary development.

CARTOON: Progressive wish list
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is a $2 trillion grab bag of funding for far-left priorities unrelated to infrastructure.