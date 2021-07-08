105°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The GETAWAY with it CAR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Democrat efforts to defund and decrease police budgets, and their policies that erode criminal accountability, have emboldened wrongdoers and caused violent crime to surge.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

