U.S. allies criticize President Biden’s chaotic handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and push back on his August 31 deadline to leave Kabul.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.