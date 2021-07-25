CARTOON: To the moon, Alice!

The era of space tourism begins with the successful launch of both Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship “Unity” and Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” space capsule, with prices projected at around $250,000 a seat.

