CARTOON: To the moon, Alice!
The era of space tourism begins with the successful launch of both Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship “Unity” and Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” space capsule, with prices projected at around $250,000 a seat.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.