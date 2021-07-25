92°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: To the moon, Alice!

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

The era of space tourism begins with the successful launch of both Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship “Unity” and Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” space capsule, with prices projected at around $250,000 a seat.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

