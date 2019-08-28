CARTOON: Up in smoke
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, refuses $22 million in aid to fight fires in the Amazon unless he gets an apology from French President Macron first.
August 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.