100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Up in smoke

August 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, refuses $22 million in aid to fight fires in the Amazon unless he gets an apology from French President Macron first.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST