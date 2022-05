President Joe Biden resurrects erasing student loan debt, meaning those who have responsibly met their obligations will have to pay off other people’s loans.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.