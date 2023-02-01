40°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 9:30 pm
 

The U.S. four-star general in charge of air mobility command predicts war with China by 2025 while our military seems more focused on social change than projecting strength.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

