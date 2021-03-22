57°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: You’ll miss it when it’s gone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Eliminating the Senate filibuster will transform the traditional role of a deliberative Senate into the reactive role of a smaller House of Representatives.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

