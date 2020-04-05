NEVADA VIEWS: Online schools carry on during virus crisis

We are experiencing a challenging and unprecedented time. As many of us seek normalcy among business closures, social distancing, canceled events and spring breaks, the more than 2,500 students enrolled in online public schools are experiencing routine.

Yes, online schools are open — and for these students it’s business as usual. My daughter is attending all classes and her education has not changed in any way with the disruption of the coronavirus. At a time when many families must find a new normal, our daily routine is much of the same.

For virtual public charter school students, the day is similar to those in a brick-and-mortar environment. Students are partnered with teachers who meet with them daily and help track their progress. They excel at their own pace. While they may log on to their classroom, they participate in roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, group outings (sans the coronavirus) and projects.

Right now, the struggle is real for school districts statewide that are determining how to reach each student who may or may not have access to an online portal. Instructors will be challenged with teaching to students who have never attended online classes, and parents will make major adjustments with their homes turned into classrooms.

As Nevada school districts tackle issues of attendance, instruction and equity of access to the internet and equipment, our diploma-granting online charter schools will operate as they have for more than 10 years.

Online charter schools are often the target of unfair criticism, even as students graduate and move on to college. But more than half of the states in the United States now have statewide online public schools. Technology makes this possible. Academic standards for online schools are just as high as those in public schools. Our teachers are state-certified, and state education officials rigorously monitor student academic progress.

As our governor and school leaders navigate these new waters, I encourage them to provide the leadership Nevada families have been starving for and continue improving upon new modern education models.

My three children have been educated through the Nevada Virtual Academies, an online tuition-free public charter school offered throughout the state. Online learning broke down the walls of traditional schooling to allow for a strong education foundation that they had previously lacked. The NVVA has unlocked countless possibilities for my children and so many other families.

We are thankful to have the option of an online education, which allows some normalcy at a difficult time. In fact, we are currently picking classes for next year and planning for the future.

Jay Schuler is a board director of National Coalition of Public School Options. He and his family reside in Reno.