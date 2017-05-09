3 things to watch for on Day 93 of the Nevada Legislature

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, left, speaks with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, in the Senate Chambers during the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

State Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas. Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on day 93 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Reform rollbacks. Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, wants to overturn collective bargaining reforms passed in 2015. Senate Bill 356 would allow pay increases for local government employees after a contract has expired and authorize government-funded union leave time without additional concessions. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs.

2. Gun-free libraries. Senate Bill 115 would prohibit library patrons from having a gun in the library. The proposal by Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, will be heard in Assembly Judiciary after the adjournment of Assembly Corrections, Parole, and Probation.

3. Pot tax. Retail sales of recreational marijuana would be subject to a 10 percent excise tax under Senate Bill 487. Senate Revenue and Economic Development will hear its own proposal after its joint meeting with Assembly Taxation.

