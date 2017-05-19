3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 103

Here are three things to watch on day 103 of the 2017 legislative session:

Gov. Brian Sandoval signs into law a bipartisan bill on Monday, May 8, 2017, ensuring the continued reorganization of the Clark County School District, begun in the 2015 session. Attending the ceremony in Carson City were, from left, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson and Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson. Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican lawmakers, from left, Lisa Krasner, Jill Tolles, Robin Titus, John Hambrick, Melissa Woodbury and Paul Anderson talk about women's legislative priorities in Carson City on Monday. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, confers with Chief Clerk Susan Furlong as he prepares to preside over the Assembly floor session in the Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Carson City. (Sean Whaley/Review-Journal)

1. Deadline day. Non-exempt bills have to be passed out of committee in their second house. Expect committees to meet throughout the day for work sessions on recently posted agenda items.

2. Busy floor sessions. With the end of session just over two weeks away, dozens of bills are scheduled for floor votes, including Assembly Bill 181, restoring felons’ right to vote and serve on juries, and Senate Bill 265, on diabetes medication.

3. Prostitution penalties. Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, wants to increase fines and consequences for the customers of prostitutes. Assembly Bill 260 is scheduled for a work session in Senate Judiciary.

