3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 26

Here are three things to watch on Day 26 of the Legislature.

Jim Marchant hopes to run against Assemblyman John Hambrick, R-Las Vegas, in a potential recall election for the Assembly District 2 seat, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on Day 26 of the Legislature:

1. Testing change for high driving. It’s illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana, but testing would change under AB135, which is up in Assembly Judiciary at 8 a.m. Instead of a urine test, police would administer a blood test.

2. Cutting carbon. The Energy Subcommittee of Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy is meeting at 1 p.m. to consider SB 65. Sponsored by Gov. Brian Sandoval, it would require the Public Utilities Commission to provide electricity sources that reduce customer exposure to the potential costs of carbon.

3. Fishy feet. AB158, sponsored by Assemblyman Jim Marchant, R-Las Vegas, would authorize fish pedicures, a procedure that’s popular overseas. It’s up in Assembly Commerce and Labor which starts after the Assembly Floor Session.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.